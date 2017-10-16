MoneyOnMobile announces record monthly revenue in September

MoneyOnMobile (OTCQB:MOMT) reports revenue grew 10% sequentially to $752K for the month of September.

Total monthly net revenue has grown by 161% since January

"We are excited to see that the MOM ATM and domestic remittance products, which were rolled out in the last two years, are now two of our main revenue leaders and driving sustained growth for our company. This speaks well to our team's ability to identify, implement and execute on innovative growth ideas for our underserved market," said Harold Montgomery, Chairman and CEO of MoneyOnMobile, Inc.

Press Release