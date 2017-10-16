M&A jolt in the restaurant sector

Select restaurant stocks are on watch after Ruby Tuesday (NYSE:RT) attracts a buyout deal at a 20% premium over its last closing price.

Kona Grill (NASDAQ:KONA), BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI), Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL), DineEquity (NYSE:DIN), Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN), Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) and Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) are some of the sector names of interest following the Ruby Tuesday news.

Just two years ago, Ruby Tuesday traded at more than double what NRD Capital ponied up today for the restaurant operator.

