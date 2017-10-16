KeyBanc upgrades Apple on iPhone X pricing

KeyBanc upgrades Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from Sector Weight to Overweight with a $ price target.

Analyst Andy Hargreaves says Apple has “a more aggressive strategy” with the high iPhone X entry price and “storage step-up pricing” that will bring in more gross profit than the firm expected.

Hargreaves expects FY18 iPhone ASP and gross margin at $760 and 39.5%, respectively, compared to the $725 and 38.6% consensus.

The analyst also ups his FY18 EPS estimate to $11.68 from $11.07 compared to the $11.03 consensus.

Apple shares are up 0.8% premarket.

