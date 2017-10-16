Higher rates a boon to Schwab results; shares down 0.9% premarket

Q3 net income of $618M or $0.42 per share vs. $503M and $0.35 a year ago. Revenue of $2.165B vs. $1.914B. Pretax profit margin of 43.6% up 210 basis points. ROE of 15% up 100 basis points.

Net interest revenue of $1.082B up from $845M a year ago (up 28%). Net interest revenue of the nine months ended Sept. 30 of $3.135B vs. $2.415B for the same period in 2016. Net interest margin in Q3 of 200 basis points was the highest since Q2 of 2010.

Q3 core net new assets of $51.6B up 72% Y/Y. Total client assets of $3.18T up 17% Y/Y; assets receiving ongoing advisory services of $1.61T up 18%.

