Premarket analyst action - healthcare

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse.

Bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) upgraded to Outperform by Evercore ISI.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) price target raised to $76 from $65 by Needham after FDA approval of Rhopressa.

Halozyme (NASDAQ:HALO) price target raised to $29 from $26 by Piper Jaffray.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) price target raised to $160 from $157 by Jefferies.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) price target raised to $66 from $60 by Canaccord Genuity.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) downgraded to Equal Weight by Barclays.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) downgraded to Neutral by BTIG Research.

PhaseRx (NASDAQ:PZRX) downgraded to Neutral by Laidlaw.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) downgraded to Neutral by Evercore ISI.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) downgraded to Hold by Jefferies.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) downgraded to Equal Weight by Barclays.