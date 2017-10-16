Brexit brinksmanship has pound slumping

Brexit negotiations are headed for a "catastrophic breakdown," unless the EU agrees this week to move on to trade agreements, reports Bloomberg, citing a person with knowledge of the U.K.'s position.

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May, says the source, took a political risk last month by promising to make payments towards the EU budget and settle the divorce bill, and she now needs something in return.

In the green for most of the session, cable (NYSEARCA:FXB) is now modestly lower vs. the dollar at $1.3271. The FTSE is barely in the green.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, DXPS, HEWU, QGBR