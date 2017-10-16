PG&E expects to restore all power to California fire areas by today

Pacific Gas and Electric (NYSE:PCG) officials say they expect to restore power to all its customers in northern California fire zones by late today.

PG&E said last night that power had been restored to more than 92% of homes and businesses that lost power during the wildfires, but ~21K electric customers remain without power.

With the winds dying down, fire officials say they have apparently “turned a corner” against the wildfires that have devastated California wine country and other parts of the state over the past week.