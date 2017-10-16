Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am

TRXC +78% FDA's 510(k) clearance for its Senhance System.
RCON +26% on signing a three-year strategic cooperation agreement with Beijing OriginWater Purification Engineering Technology.
LBIX +27%.
EXEL +16% on Cabometyx successful in late-stage liver cancer study.
HIIQ +14% on preliminary Q3 results.
VHC +13% on court document release.
XXII +10%.
HMNY +10%.
CARA +9% on successful completion of its End-of-Phase 2 Meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
RWLK +8% as it begins next phase of testing in pre-clinical study.
NETE +8% on launching Same-Day ACH payment processing solutions.
AEMD +8% on collaboration with iBio (IBIO).
ABEO +7% on receiving grant $13.85 million for the continued advancement of lead Sanfilippo gene therapy programs.
ONCS +7%.
CLSN +7%.
AU +6%.
ETRM +6%.
MNKD +5%.
See important disclosures