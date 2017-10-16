VirnetX announces results of Apple patent case, includes $1.20 per device (update)

VirnetX (NYSEMKT:VHC) shares are up 19.3% premarket after the company announces the court ruling in its first patent case against Apple.

The court denied all of Apple’s motions and granted all of VirnetX’s motions including a motion for willful infringement and a 50% enhanced royalty rate during the willfulness period. The rate increases from the jury appointed $1.20 to $1.80 per offending device.

The court awarded VirnetX enhanced damages of about $41.3M. The total award amount with willful infringement, interest, and court costs totals $439.7M.

Update: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) tells The Verge the company plans to appeal the ruling.