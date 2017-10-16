Citi downgraded to Sell at SocGen; shares down 1.25% premarket

Higher provisions in Citigroup's (NYSE:C) credit-cards business is analyst Andrew Lim's chief concern. While conceding that part of the uptick is thanks to seasonal effects and the hurricanes, Lim says the trend has deteriorated over several quarters.

Lim also takes note of net interest margin flattening out in Q3 even though the Fed boosted rates. It raises questions of management's view of the bank's positive leverage to higher rates.

He downgrades to Sell from Hold.

Shares down 1.25% premarket

Source: Bloomberg's Felice Maranz