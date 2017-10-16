Pfizer's lorlatinib shows treatment effect in mid-stage lung cancer study

Results from a 275-subject Phase 2 clinical trial assessing Pfizer's (PFE +0.1% ) lorlatinib in patients with ALK-positive and ROS1-positive advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) showed a response rate as high as 90%. The data were presented at the 18th World Conference on Lung Cancer in Yokohama, Japan.

The overall response rate (ORR) in treatment-naive ALK-positive patients was 90% (n=27/30).

The ORR in ALK-positive patients previously treated with XALKORI (crizotinib), with or without chemo, was 69% (n=41/59).

The ORR in ROS1-positive patients regardless of prior treatment was 36% (n=17/47).

On the safety front, lorlatinib was generally tolerable. The most common adverse events were high cholesterol (81%), high triglycerides (60%), edema (43%), peripheral neuropathy (30%), weight gain (18%), cognitive effects (18%), mood effects (15%), fatigue (13%), diarrhea (11%), joint pain (10%) and increased AST (enzyme) (10%).

The company plans to discuss the data with global regulatory authorities.

Lorlatinib, a next-generation ALK/ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitor, has Breakthrough Therapy status in the U.S. for patients with ALK-positive NSCLC previously treated with one or more ALK inhibitors.

A Phase 3 study, CROWN, is enrolling patients.