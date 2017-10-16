Nordstrom go-private stumble hangs over department store sector

The department store sector is on watch after Nordstrom (JWN -3.2% ) pauses its go-private plans.

The Nordstrom family is giving the go-private pursuit a pause for the rest of the year due to the difficulty in lining up financing.

Shares of J.C. Penney (JCP -0.9% ), Kohl's (KSS -1% ), Macy's (M -1% ), Sears Holdings (SHLD -8.4% ) and Dillard's (DDS) have swung up and down as Nordstrom has tested the go-private path. The difficulty of the department store operator in getting to the finish line could tamp down enthusiasm within the sector over other M&A action.

