Nordstrom go-private stumble hangs over department store sector

The department store sector is on watch after Nordstrom (JWN -3.2%) pauses its go-private plans.
The Nordstrom family is giving the go-private pursuit a pause for the rest of the year due to the difficulty in lining up financing.
Shares of J.C. Penney (JCP -0.9%), Kohl's (KSS -1%), Macy's (M -1%), Sears Holdings (SHLD -8.4%) and Dillard's (DDS) have swung up and down as Nordstrom has tested the go-private path. The difficulty of the department store operator in getting to the finish line could tamp down enthusiasm within the sector over other M&A action.
