U.S. stocks follow global markets higher

Stocks tick higher to new record highs in early trading, following gains in most of the world's equity markets in the wake of data showing China’s producer prices rising more than expected in September; S&P and Dow +0.1% , Nasdaq +0.2% .

European bourses are modestly higher, with France's CAC +0.3% , Germany's DAX +0.2% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished +0.5% but China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.4% .

In the U.S., earnings season will pick up tomorrow, with Netflix the most notable company on today's docket; it will report after the close.

In other corporate news, Nordstrom -4.9% at the open after announcing that it has suspended its efforts to go private.

Most of the 11 S&P industry groups are higher in early action, with the financials ( +0.4% ) and energy ( +0.6% ) sectors showing relative strength.

Commodity prices are broadly higher, including U.S. crude +1.4% at $52.15/bbl following reports of Iraqi military forces moving into the Kurdish-held city of Kirkuk, which is home to important oil fields.

U.S. Treasury prices are modestly lower, sending the two-year yield up 2 bps at 1.52% and the benchmark 10-year yield higher by just one basis point at 2.29%.