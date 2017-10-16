ETF price wars: SSgA slashing fees

SSgA (NYSE:STT) announces the launch of SPDR Portfolio ETFs, to be made up of a group of 15 existing SPDR ETFs - each now with new names (and some ticker changes) and sizable fee cuts. Each fund in the Portfolio ETFs is priced equal to or below the lowest fee ETF in the category.

Alongside, TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) is expanding its ETF Market Center, with the 15 ETFs available for purchase commission-free on that platform.

SPDR Russell 3000® ETF (NYSEARCA:THRK) at 0.10% is now SPDR Portfolio Total Stock Market ETF (SPTM) at 0.03%.

SPDR Russell 1000® ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEK) at 0.10% is now SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (SPLG) at 0.03%.

SPDR S&P 1000® ETF (SMD) at 0.10% is now SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) at 0.05%.

SPDR Russell 2000® ETF (NYSEARCA:TWOK) at 0.10% is now SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (SPSM) at 0.05%.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) at 0.15% is now SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) at 0.04%.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) at 0.15% is now SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) at 0.04%.

SPDR S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) is now SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) at 0.07%.

SPDR S&P® World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:GWL) at 0.34% is now SPDR Portfolio World ex-US ETF (SPDW) at 0.4%.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:GMM) is now SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) at 0.11%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDS) at 0.08% is now SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) at 0.04%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LWC) at 0.12% is now SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) at 0.07%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ITR) at 0.12% is now SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) at 0.07%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCPB) at 0.12% is now SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) at 0.07%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TLO) at 0.10% is now SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL) at 0.06%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SST) at 0.10% is now SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (OTC:SPTS) at 0.06%.

Watching closely: Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), and Vanguard.