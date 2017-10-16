Natural Health Trends falls after issuing Q3 sales update

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC -15.7% ) trades lower after announcing preliminary results for Q3.

The company estimates total revenue for the quarter to be $40.1M.

Deferred revenue at the end of the quarter was $3.6M vs. $4.0M at the end of Q2.

“While our preliminary revenue estimate for the third quarter of 2017 reflects a year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter decline, we remain on track to revitalize sales growth," says president Chris Sharng.

"Despite the challenging environment during the quarter, a number of our markets achieved double-digit sales growth including Peru, Europe, Southeast Asia and Japan," he adds.

Source: Press Release