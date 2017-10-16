Reuters: China offers to buy 5% direct stake in Saudi Aramco

China is offering to buy up to 5% of Saudi Aramco, Reuters reports, a move that could give Saudi Arabia the flexibility to consider various options for its planned IPO of the world’s biggest oil producer.

PetroChina (PTR +1.1% ) and Sinopec (SNP +0.8% ) have written to Saudi Aramco in recent weeks to express an interest in a direct deal as part of a state-run consortium including China’s sovereign wealth fund, according to the report.

A deal with the state-owned Chinese firms is only one possible outcome, with some recent talk that the IPO could even be delayed or dropped altogether as oil prices remain at low levels.