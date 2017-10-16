Omnicom -1.9% as Morgan Stanley cuts to Underweight

Omnicom (NYSE:OMC) is off 1.9% with Morgan Stanley cutting to Underweight ahead of tomorrow's earnings, pointing to a secular slowdown in several advertising verticals that is bleeding through to the ad giant's results.

Retail, CPG and telecom have their own challenges that are pressuring those verticals, analyst Benjamin Swinburne says.

Street estimates are too high, he continues, expecting margin expansion that's getting more difficult to achieve.