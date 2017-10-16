Retailers test out online food stamp program

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's test of a pilot program to allow online grocery stores to accept food stamps could have big implications, observes Axios.

Suppliers that have signed up - and in some cases are up and running - include Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Kroger (NYSE:KR) through Harris Teeter, Safeway and startup FreshDirect. Retailers that could feel a pinch from the development include rural stalwarts Dollar General (NYSE:DG) and Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR).

The number of Americans relying on food stamps through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is around 43M.