Xperi responds to TSMC legal filing

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) subsidiary Tessera responds to a legal filing by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:TSM).

TSMC’s filing express concern that the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) will stop imports of Broadcom chips manufactured by TSMC.

Xperi SVP and general counsel Paul Davis notes that an Administrative Law Judge already ruled that TSMC doesn’t have the right to infringe on Tessera’s patent by selling the Broadcom chips.

Davis says, ““TSMC’s filing confirms the importance and breadth of our patented technology. TSMC states in its complaint that an exclusion order would impact more than a half-billion U.S. dollars annually in chips/components, to over 300 Broadcom customers, as well as billions of dollars in downstream products built on the infringing Broadcom chips. We continue to be open to negotiating a license agreement with Broadcom that fairly compensates us for its use of this valuable intellectual property.”

Previously: Xperi subsidiary accuses Samsung of patent infringement (Sept. 28)