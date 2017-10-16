Trucking stocks in retreat after Cowen weighs in

Cowen turns cautious on trucking stocks after the sector rallied briskly on a demand spike following the U.S. hurricanes.

ArcBest (ARCB -5.1% ), J.B. Hunt (JBHT -2.9% ) and Covenant Transportation Group (CVTI -10.1% ) are all lowered to Market Perform from Outperform, while Werner Enterprises (WERN -2.5% ) is dropped to Underperform from Market Perform.

The firm separated out C.H. Robinson and Landstar System (LSTR -0.7% ) as two stocks without the same stretched valuation.

