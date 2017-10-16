Apple roundup: iPhone 7 outselling 8, Huawei launching X rival, Pay coming to India

KeyBanc analyst John Vinh says carrier store surveys show Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone 7 outsells the newer iPhone 8.

Vinh says store feedback indicates customers waiting to see the iPhone X before deciding on a new model.

Modest iPhone 8 offers from carriers could also drive down device sales.

In more bad news for device sales, Apple could lose more of the China market as Huawei prepares to launch its Mate 10 flagship phone

The Mate offers an OLED screen and AI capabilities at a lower price than the iPhone X.

Apple’s China market share fell to 10% this year from 14% in 2015. Huawei rose from 14% to 18% in the same period, according to Counterpoint Research.

In other news, SVP of Internet Software and Services Eddy Cue tells Mint that Apple Pay is coming to the country but doesn’t provide a timeline.

Apple shares are up 1.62% .

Previously: Foxconn starts iPhone X shipments but only 46.5K units (Oct. 16)

Previously: KeyBanc upgrades Apple on iPhone X pricing (Oct. 16)