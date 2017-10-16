Sellers punished in one-way markets

"Two rockets flew over the land mass of Japan and nothing happened," says Credit Suisse's Mark Connors. "There were no calls. That's absolutely crazy."

The phone at Credit Suisse's prime brokerage desk barely rings anymore as investors ignore pretty much everything, and "buy the dip" has been replaced by just "buy."

The bull market has been going on for more than eight years, but until recently, many investors - scarred by the plunge in asset values around the financial crisis - questioned the move higher. Not anymore. Pretty much every financial asset one can imagine only goes in one direction these days.

The S&P 500 has hit records on nearly 50 occasions this year, with the largest drop from the latest record amounting to less than a mere 3%.