FERC approves Atlantic Coast, Mountain Valley pipeline projects

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission late Friday approved the Atlantic Coast and Mountain Valley pipeline projects, among the most controversial in the U.S., by 2-1 votes.

The $5B 600-mile Atlantic Coast Pipeline would start in West Virginia, cross Virginia and bend through eastern North Carolina; its lead developer is Dominion Energy (D +0.1% ), along with partners Duke Energy (DUK -0.1% ) and Southern Co. (SO +0.5% ).

The $3.5B 303-mile Mountain Valley Pipeline would run south from northern West Virginia into Virginia west of Roanoke and then cut southeast to a point north of Danville; EQT Midstream Partners (EQM -0.2% ) is the operator and owns a significant interest in the joint venture with other energy companies.

The projects will need required state permits and likely will face legal challenges from environmental advocates.