Amazon's apparel play sized up by investors

Some retail stocks are trading lower in what could be a reaction to news that Amazon will source, design and sell its own athletic apparel line, baby clothes and underwear products.
The general tone from analysts is that a deeper reach by the e-commerce giant into apparel will magnify pricing pressure.
Deckers Outdoor (DECK -2.8%), Foot Locker (FL -1.5%), Hanesbrands (HBI -1.9%), Lululemon (LULU -1.6%), Canada Goose (GOOS -2%), Carter's (CRI -1.3%), PVH (PVH -0.2%), Destination XL Group (DXLG -4.8%), J. Jill (JILL -5.7%) and The Children's Place (PLCE -3.8%) are some of the retail names trading weak on the day.
Previously: Bloomberg: Amazon planning athletic apparel line (update) (Oct. 13)
Now read: Foot Locker And Silly Ratios »