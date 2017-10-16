Amazon's apparel play sized up by investors

Some retail stocks are trading lower in what could be a reaction to news that Amazon will source, design and sell its own athletic apparel line, baby clothes and underwear products.

The general tone from analysts is that a deeper reach by the e-commerce giant into apparel will magnify pricing pressure.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK -2.8% ), Foot Locker (FL -1.5% ), Hanesbrands (HBI -1.9% ), Lululemon (LULU -1.6% ), Canada Goose (GOOS -2% ), Carter's (CRI -1.3% ), PVH (PVH -0.2% ), Destination XL Group (DXLG -4.8% ), J. Jill (JILL -5.7% ) and The Children's Place (PLCE -3.8% ) are some of the retail names trading weak on the day.

Previously: Bloomberg: Amazon planning athletic apparel line (update) (Oct. 13)