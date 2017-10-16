ZIOPHARM commences early-stage study of gene therapy Ad-RTS-hIL-12 in pediatric brain tumors

The first patient has been dosed in a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating ZIOPHARM Oncology's (ZIOP +0.5% ) gene therapy Ad-RTS-hIL-12 with veledimex in pediatric patients with brain tumors.

The open-label study has two arms: one comprised of patients with recurrent/progressive brain tumors in the cortex and the other with patients with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated completion date is December 2019.

Ad-RTS-hIL-12 is a novel gene therapy candidate for the controlled expression of interleukin-12 (IL-12), an essential protein for stimulating a T cell immune response to cancer. Veledimex is an oral activator ligand or "gene switch" which is used to control the expression of IL-12, a pro-inflammatory cytokine that produces serious side effects if over-expressed.