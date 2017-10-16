Supreme Court will decide on Microsoft, DOJ fight over international emails

The U.S. Supreme Court agrees to decide on a legal fight between the Department of Justice and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) concerning emails stored overseas.

The DOJ is appealing a lower court ruling that said federal prosecutors couldn’t obtain emails stored on overseas Microsoft servers as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

Microsoft has 100 data centers in 40 countries, and its DOJ fight will set a precedent for other tech giants with significant international operations.

A ruling in the DOJ’s favor could dissuade customers from using cloud services.

“If U.S. law enforcement can obtain the emails of foreigners stored outside the United States, what’s to stop the government of another country from getting your emails even though they are located in the United States?” writes Microsoft president and CLO Brad Smith in a blog post.

