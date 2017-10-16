Purchases make Investor AB top shareholder in Ericsson again

Swedish firm Investor AB has retaken its position as the top shareholder in Ericsson (ERIC -0.4% ).

It's displaced Cevian Capital there, after buying about 1B kronor worth ($123M) in Q3 to boost its stake to 6.6% from 5.9%.

Cevian holds about 6.4% of Ericsson.

"We think it's good that Investor buys Ericsson shares, it shows they believe in the company and its potential," Cevian's Christer Gardell tells Reuters. Alandsbanken's Lars Soderfjell similarly said the purchases were a vote of confidence in a struggling company.