Trump promises mean little as coal plant closures continue

Coal plant closures continue even as the Trump administration seeks to ease pressure on the coal industry by scrapping Pres. Obama's Clean Power Plan, as Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) subsidiary Luminant announced the closing of two Texas power plants last Friday, just a week after revealing the closure of another Texas plant.

Shutting the three plants will remove more than 4,200 MW of coal-generated power, enough to supply electricity to 4M-plus homes.

The new closures indicate that regulation is not the only pressure on coal, as cheap gas from record shale production over the past decade has made some older coal plants uneconomic (NYSEARCA:KOL).

The capacity of U.S. coal plants expected to shut in 2018 is now more than 13,600 MW vs. an expected 7,600 MW in 2017 and nearly 13K MW in 2016, according to Reuters; in 2015, power companies shut ~18K MW of coal-fired generation, the most in any year.