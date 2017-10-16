Concurrent Computer Corporation agrees to sell content storage unit

Concurrent Computer Corporation (NASDAQ:CCUR) enters an agreement to sell all assets of its Content Delivery & Storage Business to Vecima Networks.

The deal has a base price of $29M subject to adjustments for normalized newt working capital.

Both boards have already approved the sale and it will close once all the appropriate regulators sign off.

Concurrent Computer shares are up 8.28% .

Update: Concurrent has the right to terminate the agreement if it decides on a superior proposal.Concurrent would have to pay a termination fee of $1.45M.