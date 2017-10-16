Constitution says gas pipeline could enter service by H1 2019

Constitution Pipeline says its 125-mile natural gas pipeline could enter service as early as H1 2019 if it wins the necessary regulatory approvals.

Constitution asked the FERC last Wednesday to overturn the denial of a required water permit by New York's state environmental regulator that would allow the project to move ahead, saying the state failed to act within a reasonable period of time on its application and that such failure constitutes a waiver of the federal Clean Water Act's Section 401 water quality certification requirement.

The group’s petition follows a FERC decision last month to overturn New York’s denial of a water permit for another project, the Millennium pipeline, in the state.

Constitution is owned by subsidiaries of Williams Partners (WMB, WPZ), Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG), Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) and WGL Holdings (NYSE:WGL).