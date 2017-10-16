Regeneron and Sanofi's Dupixent shows treatment effect in mid-stage eosinophilic esophagitis study

Results from a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN +0.7% ) and Sanofi's (SNY +0.7% ) DUPIXENT (dupilumab) in adult patients with moderate-to-severe eosinophilic esophagitis (EE) showed a treatment benefit. The data were presented at the World Congress of Gastroenterology in Orlando, FL.

The primary endpoint was a scale of swallowing difficulty called SDI score. At week 10, patients receiving dupilumab reported a significant improvement in the ability to swallow as measured by a three-point reduction (45% improvement) in SDI score, much better than placebo's 19% improvement (1.3-point reduction in SDI score) (p=0.0304).

Dupilumab has Orphan Drug status for EE. It was approved in May for eczema.