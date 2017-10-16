Report: Brazil to OK AT&T/Time Warner with conditions

AT&T (T +1.5% ) is rebounding from a couple of days of declines alongside a report that Brazil's antitrust regulator is set to approve the company's $85B buyout of Time Warner (TWX +0.5% ).

Financial newspaper Valor Economico says that Cade, the regulator set to give official discussion to the deal on Wednesday, will approve the deal with conditions. Cade's Gilvandro Araujo had said the agency would take up the deal then or Oct. 31.

But Cade won't order AT&T to sell its ownership of Sky Brazil, the country's No. 2 pay TV service, the paper said.

The deal's also subject to an OK from telecom regulator Anatel.