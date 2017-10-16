Poxel announces Q3 financial update

Poxel (OTC:PXXLF) did not generate significant revenues in the Q3.

Cash and cash equivalents were €30.0M.

CEO Thomas Kuhn: “We are looking forward to initiating the Phase 3 program for Imeglimin in Japan during the fourth quarter of this year. Japan is a key focus and an integral part of our business strategy and we believe that Imeglimin’s unique profile could be very attractive given the specific needs of this important marketplace and the pathophysiology of Japanese patients, For our second program, PXL770, we initiated the Phase 1b multiple ascending dose study during the third quarter. We believe that PXL770 could have the potential to treat several chronic metabolic diseases, including those that affect the liver as well as diabetes and diabetes-related complications. We are currently evaluating potential indications for our clinical proof-of-concept program, which we plan to initiate in 2018.”

Press Release