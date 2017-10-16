PG&E extends plunge to 21-month lows on worry over California fire liability

Pacific Gas & Electric (PCG -6.6% ) continues its precipitous decline in the wake of the northern California fires, tumbling to its lowest since January 2016; shares have slumped 22.5% in just three days.

Goldman Sachs removes PG&E from its Conviction Buy List and cuts its price target to $65 from $72 given the potential impact on cash flow from the California wildfires and with the stock lacking catalysts, but maintains its Buy rating as it sees the selloff as overdone.

Wells Fargo trims its PCG price target to $67 from $79 to reflect substantial uncertainty related to potential liabilities from the fires but reiterates its Outperform rating.

J.P. Morgan says shares are worth $60 in an "extreme liability scenario" and assigns a 75% chance of the company being found liable for the wildfires; the firm cuts its price target to $66 from $76 while reiterating its Overweight rating but admits the wildfires will a "major overhang" for at least the better part of 2018.