Digitimes: Toshiba NAND production shuts temporarily, tightens global supply

Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) suspended NAND flash production at Japan facilities for three to six weeks after ransomware attacks, according to Digitimes sources.

The shutdown reduced NAND flash production by almost 100K wafers, which could further tighten the global NAND supply that was expected to rebound in Q4.

Top NAND players, by Q2 global market share: Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF), 35.6%; Toshiba, 17.5%; Western Digital (NYSE:WDC), 17.5%; Micron (NASDAQ:MU), 12.9%; SK Hynix, 9.9%; Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6.6%.

Micron shares are up 2.38% .

Western Digital shares are down 0.92% since it has memory JVs with Toshiba.

Previously: UBS lowers Western Digital price target, positive on MAMR potential (Oct. 12)