Adobe urges users patch Flash after malware attack; shares -

|About: Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE)|By:, SA News Editor

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) urges users to patch its Flash multimedia software due to security vulnerabilities.

Cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab reports that hackers used a previously unknown Flash weakness to plant malware on October 10. 

Targets included politicians, bloggers, reporters, and activists tied to Middle Eastern politics. 

The FinSpy malware used is a commercial product used by law enforcement and government agencies for surveillance. 

Adobe has released a patch to fix the problem. The company plans to retire Flash completely by 2020. 

Adobe shares are down 2.51%.  

Cybersecurity ETFs: HACK, CIBR, HAKK.