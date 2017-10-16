Adobe urges users patch Flash after malware attack; shares

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) urges users to patch its Flash multimedia software due to security vulnerabilities.
Cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab reports that hackers used a previously unknown Flash weakness to plant malware on October 10.
Targets included politicians, bloggers, reporters, and activists tied to Middle Eastern politics.
The FinSpy malware used is a commercial product used by law enforcement and government agencies for surveillance.
Adobe has released a patch to fix the problem. The company plans to retire Flash completely by 2020.
Adobe shares are down 2.51%.