Adobe urges users patch Flash after malware attack; shares

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) urges users to patch its Flash multimedia software due to security vulnerabilities.

Cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab reports that hackers used a previously unknown Flash weakness to plant malware on October 10.

Targets included politicians, bloggers, reporters, and activists tied to Middle Eastern politics.

The FinSpy malware used is a commercial product used by law enforcement and government agencies for surveillance.

Adobe has released a patch to fix the problem. The company plans to retire Flash completely by 2020.

Adobe shares are down 2.51% .

Cybersecurity ETFs: HACK, CIBR, HAKK.