OLED panel revenue could grow 57% to $23.2B this year

Global shipments of OLED smartphone panels will top 1.37B units in 2019 and outpace LCD panels in 2020, according to Display Supply Chain Consultants via Digitimes.

OLED TV panels will reach 1.5M this year and 2.4M in 2018.

DSCC estimates OLED revenue will grow 57% on the year to $23.2B this year and another 50% to $34.9B in 2018. Sales could hit $62.8B in 2022.

Manufacturer equipment investments suggest the production of flexible OLED smartphone panels will surpass rigid OLEDs in Q4 with output surpassing in 3Q18.

OLED leaders include Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF), the sole provider for the iPhone X; LG Display (NYSE:LPL), which is reportedly working with Apple on flexible OLEDs; and BOE Technology.

