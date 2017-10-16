Experts say EPA curbs on Monsanto, BASF herbicides will not halt crop harm

Weed specialists are expressing doubt that new U.S. restrictions on the use of the controversial dicamba weed killer sold by Monsanto (NYSE:MON) and BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) will prevent recurrences next year of crop damage linked to the chemical, according to Reuters.

The EPA’s new limits focus on application issues, which the companies say is responsible for much of the damage to millions of acres of crops that could not tolerate the herbicides, but the specialists say dicamba is risky because it can vaporize and drift across fields, which they say is not addressed in the new restrictions.

Under the EPA's new guidelines, only certified pesticide applicators or people under their supervision will be allowed to spray dicamba formulations next year, but the experts say the restriction may do little to reduce crop damage related to sprayings because many farmers and commercial applicators already are certified.