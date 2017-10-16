Halozyme launches early-stage study of PEGPH20 + Tecentriq in bile duct and gallbladder cancers; shares up 2%

Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO +2.1% ) is up on average volume on the heels of its initiation of a Phase 1 clinical trial assessing the combination of PEGPH20 (pegvorhyaluronidase alfa) and Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY -0.6% ) TECENTRIQ (atezolizumab) in patients with metastatic cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer) and gallbladder adenocarcinoma.

The Phase 1b/2 open-label study will compare the combination with standard chemo (cisplatin and gemcitabine). According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated primary completion date is March 2020.

PEGPH20 is an investigational drug administered intravenously that temporarily degrades hyaluronan, a chain of natural sugars that builds up around cancer cells inhibiting the effectiveness of cancer-killing therapies.

Previously: Halozyme up 1% premarket on start of Roche study of PEGPH20/Tecentriq combo in pancreatic cancer (July 13)