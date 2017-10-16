Bloomberg: Facebook seeking hires with national security clearance

Facebook (FB +0.3% ) is moving to address the criticism over its imbroglio over Russian interference in U.S. elections by seeking hires who have national security clearances, Bloomberg reports.

That would likely include former government/intelligence officials or contractors, and would allow for more proactive searches for questionable Facebook campaigns ahead of the actual election.

Without such employees, Facebook would need to give government investigators access to its systems to investigate threats, and so the company may be looking to preserve oversight of its inner workings.

Aside from the employees, Facebook itself would need government approval to receive classified information, says national security lawyer Alan Edmunds.