BlackBerry's Chen: IP licensing still on track despite exits

Patent licensing is still on track at BlackBerry (BB -1% ), says CEO John Chen, despite some high-profile departures from key IP roles at the company.

“I‘m confident. I‘m on top of this,” Chen says to CNBC of the departures and its monetization strategy.

The company -- now trading on NYSE under the new symbol BB -- confirmed to them that licensing director Victor Schubert left the company; that move followed the departure of the chief of its patent portfolio, Mark Kokes, for a health tech company last month.

"We have over 80 people in that group, and very senior people," Chen says, noting that IP licensing is managed by him, the company's CFO, legal counsel and the group president.