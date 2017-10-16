U.S. court invalidates Allergan's Restasis patents; shares down 5%

A Texas district court has ruled that patents covering Allergan's (AGN -5.1% ) dry eye med RESTASIS (Cyclosporine Ophthalmic Emulsion) are invalid due to obviousness. The ruling was made in a patent infringement case involving potential generic competitors Mylan N.V. (MYL +0.4% ) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA -2.2% ).

The patents at issue at the same ones that Allergan recently transferred to a Native American tribe, but it said that it wiould not invoke the tribe's sovereign immunity in federal court.

Previously: Allergan uses legal maneuver with sovereign tribal government to protect Restasis patents (Sept. 8)