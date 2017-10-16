PG&E shares have overreacted to California fire risk, Morgan Stanley says

PG&E (PCG -8.2% ) remains mired in steep losses even as the stock is defended at Morgan Stanley in light of recent weakness related to the California wildfires.

Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd believes PG&E shares likely have overreacted, noting that the stock reflects ~$5.6B in fire-related damage, a total Byrd thinks is greater than likely would be incurred by its shareholders.

The firm maintains its Overweight rating on PCG but also believes fire-related liability worries will continue to be a significant overhang, as it will take many months for an investigation to be completed.

Schaeffer's notes that a number of strikes are seeing heavy trading, topped by the October 60 call, and buy-to-open activity looks likely - meaning a number of bulls expect the stock to rebound back to the round $60 level before Friday's close, when the front-month contracts expire.