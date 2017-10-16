IBM roundup: two different financial platforms, new ways to migrate to Cloud

IBM (NYSE:IBM) announces a blockchain platform to help banks quickly process transactions around the world.

IBM wants to make global payments easier for both lender and borrower, across currencies, and regardless of the borrower’s location – meaning, those in developing countries have a shot at borrowing, too.

The project is in collaboration with tech partners Stellar.org and KlickEx Group and lending participants including Bank Mandiri, Bank Permata, and TD Bank.

IBM also announces today it teamed with Toronto FinTech company Dream Payments to create a cloud platform to make mobile payments easier for banks and merchants.

The Dream Payments Cloud is rolling out to U.S. financial institutions to make mobile payment acceptance possible without an expensive and lengthy IT process.

On the enterprise client side of things, IBM announces the IBM Cloud Migration Services and IBM Cloud Deployment Services to make moving workloads to the cloud cheaper and easier.

In Q2, IBM Cloud held a 4.8% share of the cloud infrastructure services market, according to Canalys. The share put IBM in fourth place, but market leader Amazon Web Service had a 30.3% share.

Previously: IBM, Majesco announce cloud-based insurance platform (Oct. 11)