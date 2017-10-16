Analyst: iPhone X could provide "strongest iPhone product cycle"

GBH Insights analyst Daniel Ives says Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone X could provide the “strongest iPhone product cycle to date.”

Ives, formerly an analyst at FBR Capital Markets, says that the upgrade cycle will push “well into FY18” due to the device’s supply chain issues.

But the delay will still result in a “super cycle upgrade” that’s a “major growth catalyst” for the next year.

The analyst predicts Apple will sell 265M units in FY18 compared to the 231M in FY15, which was the peak iPhone 6 cycle.

Ives initiates Apple at a price target of $190 to $200.

Apple shares are up 1.63% .

