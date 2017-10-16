Phillips 66, Andeavor, Valero downgraded at Jefferies in refiner review

The run-up in oil refiners' stocks likely has come to an end, Jefferies analysts say, even though Hurricane Harvey highlighted "the intrinsic value refiners warehouse during periods of volatility."

As a result, Jefferies downgrades Phillips 66 (PSX -3.6% ) to Underperform from Hold with a $77 price target, saying the stock's premium valuation is unjustified "with poor performance on the Freeport LPG export expected though at least 2018 [and] a delay in the CPChem project in-service due to Harvey."