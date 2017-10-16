Phillips 66, Andeavor, Valero downgraded at Jefferies in refiner review

The run-up in oil refiners' stocks likely has come to an end, Jefferies analysts say, even though Hurricane Harvey highlighted "the intrinsic value refiners warehouse during periods of volatility."
As a result, Jefferies downgrades Phillips 66 (PSX -3.6%) to Underperform from Hold with a $77 price target, saying the stock's premium valuation is unjustified "with poor performance on the Freeport LPG export expected though at least 2018 [and] a delay in the CPChem project in-service due to Harvey."
The firm also cuts both Andeavor (ANDV -1.4%) and Valero (VLO -0.9%) to Hold from Buy, remaining cautious on the ANDV's ability to meet 2018 EBITDA guidance without additional dropdowns and saying VLO's high free cash flows already are baked into its share price.
Now read: Phillips 66 Partners: What To Do Now »