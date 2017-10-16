Trump-Yellen interview set for this week - Politico

The president this week plans to formally interview Janet Yellen about staying on as Fed chairman, according to Politico, citing two sources close to the situation.

While the Yellen Fed hasn't wavered from its plan to gradually hike interest rates and pare the balance sheet, her supporters within the administration argue she may well be the most dovish of those being considered for the role.

Earlier it was reported that Stanford economist John Taylor made a good impression on the president when they met, while former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh is seeing his hopes fade.