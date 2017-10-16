Hortonworks up on report of $8.1M government contract

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) shares are up 2.47% after JMP cites a $8.1M contract with the government.

More information when available.

Source: Bloomberg First Word

Update: Details courtesy The Fly:

JMP Securities analyst Greg McDowell says his checks show Hortonworks might have signed the contract with the U.S. Department of Commerce Census Bureau and notes it would be Hortonworks’ largest federal contract.

McDowell says the contract, likely tied to the 2020 census, could provide an important use case for the Hadoop Distributed File System the company monitors.

McDowell reiterates his Outperform rating and $18 price target.