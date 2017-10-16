Randgold Resources says Kibali mine on track for production target

Randgold Resources (GOLD -1.9% ) says its $2B Kibali gold mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo remains on track to achieve its production target of 610K oz. this year, as underground operations and the integration and automation of the vertical shaft enter the final commissioning stage.

The mine is anticipating a significant increase in production once the final shaft commissioning, which remains on a tight schedule, has been completed, CEO Mark Bristow says.

The company says the only major capital project still in the works following the anticipated completion of the underground mine in Q4 would be Kibali's third new hydropower station.