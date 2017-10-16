UTStarcom +4.2% to multi-year high after first-half earnings

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) is up 4.2% and has tagged its highest point since the beginning of 2015 after first-half results where it grew revenues nearly 27% and doubled basic EPS.

Net income was $8.3M vs. a year-ago $3.8M, and EPS (GAAP basis) went to $0.24 from a year-ago $0.10. Non-GAAP EPS was $0.25, vs. a year-ago $0.16.

Revenue beat expectations thanks to higher sales in Japan and India.

“We achieved strong gross and operating margins in the first half, which was a result of our continued focus on high-margin product revenues, operational efficiencies, and overall cost control," said CEO Tim Ti.

Cash from operations was $9.9M; as of June 30, the company had cash and equivalents of $92.3M.

For Q3, the company is expecting a typical seasonal slight decline to revenues of $23M-$25M.

Press Release